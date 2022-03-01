Woman gets surprised by her best friend on her 90th birthday. Watch sweet video

Friends are people who make life better and worth living. They are the ones with whom one spends the best of times and shares their grief and sadness. True friendship can last a lifetime. Like this adorable and heartwarming video shared on Instagram, which shows a 90-year-old woman celebrating her birthday and being surprised by her best friend. The video will definitely melt your heart.

In the video, a woman was celebrating her 90th birthday when her best friend shows up and asks her “is this seat taken”. Her reaction was so adorable. The elderly woman can’t contain her excitement once she recognises her friend and just exclaims loudly while covering her face.

“Grandma is surprised by her best friend—if this isn’t the sweetest thing on Earth. Tag your best friend who you’d surprise on their 90th,” says the caption of the video that was posted by Good News Movement on Instagram. Since being posted it has got over 1.3 million views in only six hours making it viral.

Watch the sweet video below:

“Aw this is so sweet, happy for her,” commented an Instagram user. “The surprisingly their loved ones video always ruin me,” said another. “This stuff never gets old,” commented a third. “Everyone’s quiet because everyone is crying on the inside,” said another.

What are your thoughts about this adorable and heartwarming video?