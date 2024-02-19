Woman in Italy jailed after faking 17 pregnancies, here’s why she did it

A woman in Italy is facing jail time after she was found faking pregnancies 17 times over a course of 24 years. As per reports, the Italian woman falsely claimed that she had 12 miscarriages and five children. She reportedly did all this to get time off from work and collect maternity allowance given by the state. The woman was sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in prison. (Unsplash/Suhyeon Choi)

50-year-old Barbara Ioele made a small fortune by collecting state benefits, reports the Metro citing local newspaper La Repubblica. Prosecutors in her case shared that none of the children she had during her purported pregnancies are registered with the state. They have also never been seen by any officials.

As per the outlet, Davide Pizzinato, Ioele’s 55-year-old partner, confessed to the police that he knew “full well” that she wasn’t pregnant.

“It is indisputable, in light of the complete confession of Davide Pizzinato (Barbara's partner), that they participated in the crime of aggravated fraud to the detriment of the public body,” wrote the judges in her sentencing, reports local outlet Clarin.

The outlet added that as per La Repubblica, the woman presented false medical papers to collect state benefits. Ioele and her partner Pizzinato “first deceived the Italian Health Assistance (ASL), which confirmed the requirements for early abstention from work and then presented it to the Istituto Nazionale della Previdenza Sociale (INPS) to obtain undue emoluments,” Clarin reports citing the newspaper.

Pizzinato testified against Ioele for a lighter sentence and was charged as her accomplice in the fraud, reports Metro. Ioele, however, maintains her stand about giving birth to five children and having several miscarriages.

