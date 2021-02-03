Woman in Kenya recycles plastic waste into bricks stronger than concrete
Nzambi Matee hurls a brick hard against a school footpath constructed from bricks made of recycled plastic that her factory turns out in the Kenyan capital.
It makes a loud bang, but does not crack.
"Our product is almost five to seven times stronger than concrete," said Matee, the founder of Nairobi-based Gjenge Makers, which transforms plastic waste into durable building materials.
"There is that waste they cannot process anymore; they cannot recycle. That is what we get," Matee said, strolling past sacks of plastic waste.
Matee gets the waste from packaging factories for free, although she pays for the plastic she gets from other recyclers.
Her factory produces 1,500 bricks each day, made from a mix of different kinds of plastic.
These are high density polyethylene, used in milk and shampoo bottles; low density polyethylene, often used for bags for cereals or sandwiches; and polypropylene, used for ropes, flip-top lids and buckets.
But she does not work with polyethylene terephthalate or PET, commonly used for plastic bottles.
The plastic waste is mixed with sand, heated and then compressed into bricks, which are sold at varying prices, depending on thickness and colour. Their common grey bricks cost 850 Kenyan shillings ($7.70) per square metre, for example.
Matee, a materials engineer who designed her own machines, said her factory has recycled 20 tonnes of waste plastic since its founding in 2017.
She plans to add another, bigger, production line that could triple capacity, and hopes to break even by year end.
Matee set up her factory after she ran out of patience waiting for the government to solve the problem of plastic pollution.
"I was tired of being on the sidelines," she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman in Kenya recycles plastic waste into bricks stronger than concrete
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cop dad saluted his daughter, pic went viral. She shares the story behind it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Sometimes you just need a hug’: Clip of kids embracing is all about happiness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With an extra arm, dog-like robot Spot can now plant flowers and open doors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandas somersault and slide in snow, video is a delight to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restaurateur in Belgium misses her customers, decides to serve mannequins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punxsutawney Phil ‘predicts’ 6 more weeks of winter during Groundhog Day event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares pretty pic of a pulsar, shares surprising fact
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elderly doggo making puppy eyes proves that age is just a number. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3D printed house available for sale in the US. Can you guess how much it costs?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Matthew Walzer, the inspiration behind Nike’s hands-free shoes FlyEase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Puppy Bowl:’ Doggos ‘face off’ in event to promote adoption ahead of Super Bowl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Groundhog Day: Not snow nor pandemic keeps Punxsutawney Phil from his job
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gorakhpur man unfurls national flag at Africa's Kilimanjaro peak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter thread of odd contact names listed by netizens may leave you in splits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox