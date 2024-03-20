Woman in West Bengal goes into labour on moving train, passengers and train staff help deliver baby

A woman went into labour while travelling on the Padatik Express running from Sealdah to New Alipurduar. The sudden onset of labour prompted swift action from both passengers and train staff. They quickly transformed the train’s general compartment into a makeshift delivery room, helping the woman safely deliver her baby. The train was about to reach Malda in West Bengal when the woman went into the labour. (Unsplash)

According to a report by India Today, the train was about to reach Malda in West Bengal when the woman named Babli Bibi went into the labour.

The train staff sent out an SOS. A medical team from the District Railway Hospital (DRH) in Malda promptly arrived to assist in the delivery, the outlet further reported. (Also Read: Pvt hospital nurses help woman deliver baby on road in Greater Noida)

The team performed a successful cord division and placental delivery on the train and helped her deliver the baby girl. The mother and the baby girl were later shifted to a hospital for further care and observation.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a medico helped a woman deliver a baby aboard a moving train in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle district. K Swathi Reddy, who had completed her MBBS, assisted in delivering the baby aboard the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Duronto Superfast Express.

“I was in a deep sleep when a person woke me up at around 4.30 am. He told me that his pregnant wife was suffering from labour pain and asked me whether I could extend any help. He didn’t know that I was a medico, as he was requesting other women too in the compartment to come to his wife’s rescue,” K Swathi Reddy told Hindustan Times.

“I had no surgical instruments with me and not even gloves to perform the delivery. Luckily, I was carrying a bottle of Betadine surgical solution with which I could sterilise my hands. With whatever little experience I had gained during my studies, I ensured that Satyavathi delivered the baby girl without any hassle,” she said. (Also Read: Wisconsin woman delivers baby in McDonald's parking lot, gives son THIS cutest name)

However, Swathi Reddy was unable to cut or clamp the umbilical cord due to the lack of proper equipment and warm water. “There was not even warm water to clean the baby or keep the baby in a warm condition as it was an air-conditioned compartment. All that I could do was to wrap the baby in three or four warm clothes,” she said.

The couple, Satyanarayana and Satyavathi from Ponnam village in Vizianagaram district, were travelling from Hyderabad to their native place.