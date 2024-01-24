Wisconsin woman delivers baby in McDonald's parking lot, gives son THIS cutest name

In an unanticipated incident, a Wisconsin woman delivered a baby in a McDonald's parking lot as her husband was unable to take her to the hospital at the time of contraction. Analysia Beck, a resident of Muskego, gave birth in the McDonald's parking lot.(Analysia Beck/Facebook)

Analysia Beck, a resident of Muskego, began experiencing contractions late at night and woke her husband, Daniel Beck, when her pain intensified, reported Fox News Digital.

While she was heading to the hospital with her husband, Beck suddenly felt the need to push.

“I was like, ‘No, like, it’s happening right now. We need to pull over’,” Beck, a mom of three, told Fox News Digital.

The pair said that they pulled into the McDonald's parking lot, which was the closest site. Beck leaped from her vehicle and entered her SUV's trunk. Her mom, who was following the couple in her own car, also arrived at the McDonald's lot.

“Halfway through, I was just lying in our trunk, and I was like, 'Oh, my gosh. This is happening at McDonald's … I can't believe it,” she recalled.

She delivered the child two weeks early on January 12 at 4.12 am in Muskego, a city which was hit by the snowstorm.

“As soon as I knew the paramedics were there, I pushed… [and] within minutes, they pretty much ran in and caught the baby,” she said.

The paramedics took the new born into an ambulance to check on his health.

From McFlurry to Mickey D's: The newborn has several nicknames

The couple has nicknamed their baby “McFlurry”, who is their third child, according to TMJ4.

“His name is Micah Daniel, so that could be shortened to Mickey D’s,” Beck said. “We’ve kind of been calling him ‘McFlurry’ because I think he earned that name.”

The new born has various nicknames, including "McFlurry," "Mickey D's," "McBaby," and "Small Fry," all of which were heavily influenced by the weather.

The couple is happy with the new addition to their family, even though the circumstances were not as perfect as they would have been with hospital amenities.

“It was chaotic and terrifying, but it ended up beautiful, and we have a perfect little boy,” Beck said.

Hales Corners Fire Department first responder Brianna Baltutis told Fox News that she was planning to take the mother to the hospital and wasn't anticipating to see her giving birth in the parking lot.

"We got there and we were thinking we'd get her loaded up and to the hospital, before she actually delivered the baby. For me, there are people who will go through the fire service for 30-plus years and they won't ever deliver a baby, so I think that's super, super cool," she said.