McDonald's Double Big Mac is returning to US outlets after four years

McDonald's is bringing back the fan-favourite Double Big Mac four years after it was discontinued in the US. The takeaway giant describes the delicacy as “double the fun”- Big Mac burger with four 100% all-beef patties and more sauce. This news comes after McDonald's announced its decision to make changes to its classic hamburger, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, McDouble burger and Big Mac sandwiches. McDonald's is bringing back the Double Big Macs

When is Double Big Mac coming to restaurants?

The limited-time McDonald's delicacy will be available at all restaurants across the US from 24th January. It's packed with more meat and sauce, making it perfect for meat lovers.

Other ingredients include pickles, lettuce, onions, and American cheese layered inside the fast food chain's signature sesame seed bun. Another key difference in Double Big Macs will be softer buns and better grill sears, resulting in a richer palate with melted cheese.

Double Big Macs were previously sold for a brief period in March 2020. However, the company was forced to discontinue them due to the reduced workforce and operating hours during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the years 2017 and 2018, McDonald's sold different versions of the Big Mac, namely, the Grand Mac and the Mac Jr.

Ahead of the Double Big Mac comeback announcement, the company's CEO, Chris Kempczinski, told CNN that McDonald's is “working on” providing bigger burgers to customers.

Although the special and loaded menu comes at a bigger price tag, Chris revealed to the outlet that the company will try its best to provide the same at cheaper prices.

“We think we’re going to be able to deliver a great tasting large burger at a superior value to what [customers] can get anywhere else,” Chris said.