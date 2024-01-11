Covid-19 social distancing was not based on scientific data, Fauci admits

Former White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci recently admitted that the Covid-19 pandemic guidelines likely lacked scientific background. The 83-year-old confessed to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Tuesday that “six feet” social distancing “sort of just appeared.” According to a statement released today from the committee's Chairman, Rep. Brad Wenstrup, Fauci also acknowledged that the lab leak hypothesis is not a conspiracy theory. Dr Anthony Fauci, Ex-White House Chief Medical Advisor(AFP)

“After two days of testimony and 14 hours of questioning, many things became evident. During his interview today, Dr. Fauci claimed that the policies and mandates he promoted may unfortunately increase vaccine hesitancy for years to come,” the statement revealed.

Fauci also testified that “the lab leak hypothesis, which was often suppressed, was, in fact, not a conspiracy theory.” The ex-White House advisor also admitted that “the social distancing recommendations forced on Americans ‘sort of just appeared’ and were likely not based on scientific data.”

Moreover, Fauci acknowledged that America’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates could increase “vaccine hesitancy” in the future. Dr. Fauci once advocated “that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bull**it, and they get vaccinated.”

The statement continued, “Dr. Fauci’s transcribed interview revealed systemic failures in our public health system and shed light on serious procedural concerns with our public health authority.”

“It is clear that dissenting opinions were often not considered or suppressed completely. Should a future pandemic arise, America’s response must be guided by scientific facts and conclusive data.”

“While we remain frustrated with Dr. Fauci’s inability to recollect COVID-19 information that is important for our investigation, others we have spoken to do recall the facts,” Wenstrup's statement added.

“I appreciate Dr. Fauci’s willingness to testify privately in front of the Select Subcommittee and look forward to speaking with him further at a public hearing this year. There are many opportunities to do better in the future.”