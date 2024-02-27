Pvt hospital nurses help woman deliver baby on road in Greater Noida

Two nurses of Sharda Hospital in Knowledge Park 3 in Greater Noida helped a 33-year-old woman in labour deliver a child on the road on Tuesday. New mother Roshini Sharma with the nurses who helped deliver her baby and the hospital staff of Sharda Hospital. (HT Photo)

According to the hospital authorities, the woman, Roshni Sharma, a homemaker, accompanied by her husband Prashant Sharma, went into labour while on the way to the hospital from their home in Luksar on Tuesday morning. Her pains got acute when she reached near Pari Chowk, around 7.30am, they said.

Hospital nurse, Renu Devi, who was on her way to the hospital, spotted the couple on the road and reached out to help them.

According to hospital authorities, Renu Devi phoned her colleague Jyoti and asked her to reach there and help deliver the woman of the baby. Both Roshni and her newborn girl were later rushed to Sharda Hospital for further treatment, the authorities said.

The mother and daughter are healthy and under observation, the hospital later said.

“The woman was in acute labour and was screaming in pain when our nurse came across the couple. Nurse Renu Devi and her colleague Jyoti, who was also on her way to the hospital to report for duty, helped deliver the baby,” said the hospital in a statement.

Ajit Kumar, director, Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida, said, “The woman, with the help of our two employees, has delivered a healthy baby girl weighing 2.5 kilos. They are both under observation at the hospital and will be discharged in a day or two. The hospital management has rewarded the nurses with ₹5,100 each for going above and beyond their call of duty to help a woman in need.”

“All treatment for the woman and child is being provided by us free of cost,” said Kumar.

