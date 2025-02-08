Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman introduces pani puri biryani in viral video, internet is disgusted: ‘Hadh hogai’

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 08, 2025 07:40 PM IST

A chef shocked the internet by combining biryani with pani puri.

If there’s one thing the internet never fails to deliver, it’s bizarre food mashups. Gone are the days when tradition and taste reigned supreme—today, it’s all about shock value and the sheer thrill (or horror) of seeing unexpected ingredients combined. We’ve seen ice cream samosas, Maggi milkshakes, and even gulab jamun burgers. But just when food lovers thought things couldn’t get any wilder, a baker has taken the fusion game to an almost unthinkable level.

A chef shocked the internet by merging biryani with pani puri.(Instagram/creamycreationsbyhkr11)
A chef shocked the internet by merging biryani with pani puri.(Instagram/creamycreationsbyhkr11)

(Also read: 'Galat kar rahe ho’: Delhi man scolded by delivery agent for ordering chicken biryani before Diwali)

Meet Heena Kausar Raad, a chef and baker, who has dared to merge two of India’s most beloved delicacies—biryani and pani puri.

A now-viral video captures Heena unveiling her unique creation to a group of her students. She dramatically lifts the lid off a massive drum of biryani, expecting enthusiasm. Instead, she is met with wide-eyed horror and visible discomfort. The expressions on the students' faces say it all—this is a fusion they never signed up for.

When she asks if they’re ready to try it, their collective response is a loud and resounding “No!” But Heena, clearly relishing the moment, bursts into laughter before pulling the ultimate teacher’s move: “Khana toh padega, warna main certificate nahi dungi” (You have to eat it, or I won’t give you your certificate). The room erupts in laughter, making it clear that while the combination may be outrageous, it’s all in good fun.

Watch the clip here:

The internet reacts

Leading by example, Heena takes a pani puri, stuffs it with kachumbar—a type of raita—and pops it into her mouth. However, her students remain unconvinced, and judging by online reactions, they are far from alone.

The comments section is a mix of disbelief, horror, and amusement. One user wrote, “This is food blasphemy. Someone call the authorities!” Another remarked, “Biryani needs to file a harassment case.” A particularly dramatic comment read, “This should be banned under the Prevention of Cruelty to Food Act!” Meanwhile, another user sarcastically questioned, “Who needs tradition when we have trauma?”

(Also read: Woman pairs biryani with strawberry ice cream in bizarre combo: 'This is simply unacceptable')

Not everyone was against it, though. A few adventurous souls admitted they were curious, with one writing, “As much as it hurts, I kinda want to try it.” Another added, “Maybe we’re overreacting—what if it’s actually good?”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On