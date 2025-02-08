Woman introduces pani puri biryani in viral video, internet is disgusted: ‘Hadh hogai’

If there’s one thing the internet never fails to deliver, it’s bizarre food mashups. Gone are the days when tradition and taste reigned supreme—today, it’s all about shock value and the sheer thrill (or horror) of seeing unexpected ingredients combined. We’ve seen ice cream samosas, Maggi milkshakes, and even gulab jamun burgers. But just when food lovers thought things couldn’t get any wilder, a baker has taken the fusion game to an almost unthinkable level. A chef shocked the internet by merging biryani with pani puri.(Instagram/creamycreationsbyhkr11)

Meet Heena Kausar Raad, a chef and baker, who has dared to merge two of India’s most beloved delicacies—biryani and pani puri.

A now-viral video captures Heena unveiling her unique creation to a group of her students. She dramatically lifts the lid off a massive drum of biryani, expecting enthusiasm. Instead, she is met with wide-eyed horror and visible discomfort. The expressions on the students' faces say it all—this is a fusion they never signed up for.

When she asks if they’re ready to try it, their collective response is a loud and resounding “No!” But Heena, clearly relishing the moment, bursts into laughter before pulling the ultimate teacher’s move: “Khana toh padega, warna main certificate nahi dungi” (You have to eat it, or I won’t give you your certificate). The room erupts in laughter, making it clear that while the combination may be outrageous, it’s all in good fun.

Watch the clip here:

The internet reacts

Leading by example, Heena takes a pani puri, stuffs it with kachumbar—a type of raita—and pops it into her mouth. However, her students remain unconvinced, and judging by online reactions, they are far from alone.

The comments section is a mix of disbelief, horror, and amusement. One user wrote, “This is food blasphemy. Someone call the authorities!” Another remarked, “Biryani needs to file a harassment case.” A particularly dramatic comment read, “This should be banned under the Prevention of Cruelty to Food Act!” Meanwhile, another user sarcastically questioned, “Who needs tradition when we have trauma?”

Not everyone was against it, though. A few adventurous souls admitted they were curious, with one writing, “As much as it hurts, I kinda want to try it.” Another added, “Maybe we’re overreacting—what if it’s actually good?”