Woman living 10 minutes away from site of Hong Kong's worst fire in 30 years details devastating human toll

At least 44 people were killed in a major fire which ripped through several high-rise tower blocks in Hong Kong. A woman who claims to live near the site of the devastation has shared that the fire has been burning for hours. More than 270 have been reported missing in the fire, which has been reported as “serious”. Firefighters work to extinguish a fire which broke out Wednesday at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong. (AP)

“I live less than 10 minutes away from the residential estate and it’s heartbreaking,” she wrote, adding that the fire was still burning at the time of writing the tweet.

“Lives have been lost, many of the injured are elderly, and people are still missing because they were trapped on the higher levels… It has been classified as the highest level fire (level 5) and is the worst one we’ve had in almost 30 years,” she continued.

In her post, she further stated that there is a possibility the upcoming MAMA Awards may be delayed due to the incident. It is scheduled to take place on November 28 and 29 at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium.

The X user expressed, “The whole of HK is deeply saddened by what happened and are praying for the victims and everyone affected. People who are displaced are also seeking shelter and waiting to hear back from their missing relatives. Lives are more important than a music show, please remember that.” She referred to posts on local social media platforms where some people showed their concerns about the upcoming event.

What caused the fire?

The exact reason behind the fire remains unknown, according to the Chousan Daily. The fire reportedly started on November 26 around 2:51 pm (local time). It is presumed that the bamboo scaffolding around the building, used for renovation, worsened the fire. Three suspects have been arrested by Hong Kong police on charges of negligent homicide and murder.

The massive fire occurred at the high-rise apartment complex 'Wang Fuk Court' in the Tai Po area of ​​northern Hong Kong.

More than 800 firefighters are attempting to tackle the fire by constantly spraying water on the tower, according to the BBC. Visuals shared on social media show smoke still rising from the towers.

The affected complex comprises eight buildings and is home to nearly 2,000 households, with over 4,800 residents.