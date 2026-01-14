Woman on flight to Bengaluru stunned by 12-year-old’s career as a game developer

“On my flight from Pune to Bangalore, most of the passengers were 12-year-old kids travelling together for a leadership camp. One kid casually mentioned to the others that he already earns money as a game developer and video editor. He creates resource packs for a game called Roblox, which players buy using the game’s currency that can later be converted into real money. He was casually talking about Bitcoin and Dogecoin as well,” Ami Palan, who works for Frido, wrote.

What did social media say? An individual commented, “I used to sit after school extra for handwriting practice and tuition also lol.” Another added, “The new generation is mobile and the internet first. We did not have that. There are pros and cons to both. I am glad it worked out for this kid.”

Also Read: Bengaluru techie quits Google over side-project conflict, calls it 'Purely bitter moment' A third expressed, “My son created a lot of value on Roblox and Minecraft accounts. He would always ask me if he should monetise, but I told him to focus on games and not on real money from gaming (and I am told it's not legal, but I can't be sure). He is in college now and says he is being offered a lot of money for selling his account or some holdings, but my advice remains the same. Not sure if he'll become a millionaire someday from salary or his gaming account!!”

A fourth argued, “Earning at a young age, they won’t diversify their knowledge. You need to let the natural curiosity lead them to their passion, not the dangling carrot of money.”

