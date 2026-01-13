Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Surreal view of Bengaluru from the 27th floor goes viral: ‘Floating above the chaos’

    A Bengaluru-based software engineer and content creator, Bhawan Gupta, recently offered her Instagram followers a stunning glimpse of the city from above.

    Published on: Jan 13, 2026 12:27 PM IST
    By HT Trending Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A Bengaluru-based software engineer and content creator, Bhawan Gupta, recently offered her Instagram followers a stunning glimpse of the city from above. Sharing a video filmed from the 27th floor, she captured Bengaluru sprawling beneath a soft cover of clouds, giving the city a dreamy look.

    A video capturing Bengaluru from the 27th floor has gone viral online (Instagram/@guptabhawna_)
    A video capturing Bengaluru from the 27th floor has gone viral online (Instagram/@guptabhawna_)

    “What everyday life looks like from our little corner on the 27th floor in Bengaluru,” read the on-screen caption on her video.

    Bengaluru from the 27th floor

    From her aerial vantage point, Gupta is able to escape the chaos that characterizes most Indian metropolitan cities. Instead, she gets to see a softer, almost ethereal side of Bengaluru — enveloped by a cover of clouds.

    From the 27th floor, she is also able to escape the din of Bengaluru’s traffic chaos. She acknowledged as much in her Instagram post.

    “Floating above the chaos of Bengaluru Traffic,” the software engineer captioned the video. (Also read: Italian woman’s honest take on Bengaluru trip after visiting boyfriend in India)

    Her video has gone viral with 28,000 views and comments praising the view. “This looks so surreal,” reads one comment under the clip. “Oh wow,” said another.

    Bengaluru’s infamous traffic

    Bengaluru’s traffic has become the stuff of legends, often testing the patience of even the most seasoned commuters. Known as the Silicon Valley of India, the city’s rapid growth has far outpaced its road infrastructure, resulting in long, slow-moving jams during peak hours.

    While the Karnataka capital is most often in the news for its traffic chaos and bottlenecks, Gupta’s video shows a more peaceful side of Bengaluru.

    (Also read: Bengaluru woman flags traffic woes as 750 metre journey takes 21 minutes)

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
    News/Trending/Surreal View Of Bengaluru From The 27th Floor Goes Viral: ‘Floating Above The Chaos’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes