Surreal view of Bengaluru from the 27th floor goes viral: ‘Floating above the chaos’

“What everyday life looks like from our little corner on the 27th floor in Bengaluru,” read the on-screen caption on her video.

A Bengaluru-based software engineer and content creator, Bhawan Gupta, recently offered her Instagram followers a stunning glimpse of the city from above. Sharing a video filmed from the 27th floor, she captured Bengaluru sprawling beneath a soft cover of clouds, giving the city a dreamy look.

From her aerial vantage point, Gupta is able to escape the chaos that characterizes most Indian metropolitan cities. Instead, she gets to see a softer, almost ethereal side of Bengaluru — enveloped by a cover of clouds.

From the 27th floor, she is also able to escape the din of Bengaluru’s traffic chaos. She acknowledged as much in her Instagram post.

"Floating above the chaos of Bengaluru Traffic," the software engineer captioned the video.

Her video has gone viral with 28,000 views and comments praising the view. “This looks so surreal,” reads one comment under the clip. “Oh wow,” said another.

Bengaluru’s infamous traffic Bengaluru’s traffic has become the stuff of legends, often testing the patience of even the most seasoned commuters. Known as the Silicon Valley of India, the city’s rapid growth has far outpaced its road infrastructure, resulting in long, slow-moving jams during peak hours.

While the Karnataka capital is most often in the news for its traffic chaos and bottlenecks, Gupta’s video shows a more peaceful side of Bengaluru.

