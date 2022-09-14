Woman plays the piano, neighbourhood kids come and listen from outside. Watch

It might often surprise us that support and encouragement can come from the most unique of places and in the sweetest of ways. Just like in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral ever since, owing to the cutest of reasons. The video opens to show a woman narrating to the camera, via a text insert, that she was often told throughout her life that nobody really cares about the fact that she plays the piano. But all of this changed when two kids from her neighbourhood started coming over and listening to her play the instrument.

This made her happy so she took some footage from her security camera and shared it, combined with another snippet in this video that has now gone massively viral. “An audience of two is better than an audience of none,” reads the caption that has been shared along with this video. It also comes with a longer note that protects the privacy of the children and answers people who had questions about them.

Watch the video below and read the caption as well:

Shared on August 27, this video has over five lakh likes on it as of now.

“I used to listen to my next-door neighbour play the bass guitar like this. It was the highlight of my day,” noted an Instagram user. “Bruh and whenever I want to practice my trombone with my window open, the old ladies across my practice room start shouting really ugly things and ruin my session,” hilariously wrote a second. Another individual related, “I always stop by when I hear a piano playing.”