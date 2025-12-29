‘Princess treatment?’: Woman calls out man who dismissed safety concern after she travelled alone at 10:30 pm

A woman’s candid post on X, in which she described a lack of basic courtesy during a date, has resonated widely, sparking a broader conversation about expectations, respect and everyday manners in modern dating. A woman’s post went viral after she questioned why basic courtesy was labelled as ‘princess treatment’.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

A personal experience that resonated widely

Taking to X, the woman, Sakshi, shared an experience that she said prompted her to stop speaking to a man she had met. In her post, she wrote, “Went to meet a guy and came back home alone at around 10:30 pm. He didn't even ask if I reached home safely? So I raised this concern and stopped talking to him. He said you need a princess treatment without doing anything. When did basic courtesy become princess treatment? Bring back masculine men please.”

Take a look here at the post:

The post quickly gained traction, amassing more than two lakh views and drawing a flurry of reactions from users.

Here’s how the internet reacted

One user commented, “When we host friends for dinner, we always check back with them to see if they are back home safely. That’s just courtesy.” Another reflected on upbringing and values, saying, “The home environment and elders’ guidance shape one’s behaviour in terms of common courtesy. Toxic households with disregard for women often practise the same in later life, thinking it is normal.”

Another user wrote, “I ask everyone if they reached home safely, irrespective of their age and gender. That’s just the bare minimum.” Echoing similar sentiments, one person added, “In the first place, he should have dropped you home. If that was not possible, the least he could have done was ask if you reached home safely.”

One comment simply read, “I’m sorry you had to experience that.” Another user summed up the broader sentiment, writing, “Sensible guys would ask this even during the daytime. This is not princess treatment. It is about being considerate, which is the least you can do for someone.”

