Woman quits job that ‘sucked the life out of her’, moves to Dehradun: ‘I’m finally living, not just getting through’

A woman has revealed that her life has changed for the better after she quit the job that was “quietly draining” her. Anshika Singh shared an Instagram video documenting how leaving her role in Gurgaon and moving to Dehradun helped her rediscover a sense of balance and purpose. Anshika Singh said she found a remote job which allows her to work from Dehradun

In the post, Singh said she made the decision in October 2024 after realising her work was taking a toll on her well-being. She quit the job without another offer in hand. Singh then moved to Dehradun and took a few months off to pause and reflect on what she wanted next.

“POV: You quit the job that sucked the life out of you and moved to Dehradun,” read the on-screen caption on her Instagram video.

The transition The transition, she admitted, was not easy. Singh spoke about facing uncertainty, going through multiple interviews, and dealing with days when she did not have clear answers about her future. Despite the doubts, she said she chose to persist.

Her efforts eventually paid off when she secured a remote job, allowing her to continue living in Dehradun while working professionally.

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“In Oct 2024, I left a job in Gurgaon that was quietly draining me and moved to Dehradun,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I took a few months to pause, breathe, and figure things out. There were doubts, a lot of interviews, and days I didn’t have all the answers…

“But I didn’t give up. I found my current remote job. Now, life feels slower, gentler. More time with family, doing things I love, waking up without that heaviness.

“It finally feels like I’m living my life… not just getting through it,” she said.