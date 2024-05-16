Woman recounts Uber horror when driver masturbated in moving car: ‘He had his penis out'

A 26-year-old woman in Australia has alleged that an Uber driver masturbated behind the wheel while she was in the backseat of the car. Uber has permanently removed the man from its app, according to a report. The alleged incident in the Uber cab took place in October last year. (Shutterstock)

"Usually, when someone takes their pants down, they ruffle down a bit or something. I saw none of that, I just saw this subtle hand gesture," Adelaide resident Tayla Pimlott told Yahoo News.

"I could see clearly that he had his penis out and he was masturbating."

She was returning home from work in the city's central business district when the alleged incident took place. Pimlott noticed that he was masturbating when he momentarily looked up from her phone.

Though horrified by what she saw, the woman did not confront the driver, fearing for her safety. Instead, she immediately texted her mother and shared what was happening before her. She also shared the live link for her mother to track her Uber ride.

Pimlott also recorded the driver's act on her phone.

"There was a part of me that thought, 'Oh god, I could die, I could be raped, this man could touch me'," she told Yahoo News.

"My brain was frozen and my heart was pounding... I was petrified."

After Pimlott reported the incident to the police in the city in Australia, driver was arrested by later released on bail, she claimed.

"I thought I was okay. But then I realised like, 'Oh, hey, I can't really leave my house without being petrified," she said. "I'm never using Uber again."

Uber removes driver from app

The cab aggregator giant condemned the episode and removed the man from its app

"What’s been reported has no place in the Uber community or anywhere else," Uber said in a statement to Yahoo News.

"As soon as we were notified of this report, we removed the driver partner’s access to the app immediately and permanently.

