Woman renovates kitchen using 7,500 pennies, posts incredible pics

Every now and then, we come across the various posts where people showcase their creativity and give their homes a DIY makeover. Some of those renovations are so wonderful that they leave you in awe. This post shared by Billie Jo Welsby, hailing from Lancashire in England, is one such share.

Taking to Facebook, Welsby shared a few images of her creative home makeover. In the caption, she wrote that she used pennies to give an amazing transformation to her otherwise dull kitchen. She also mentioned that she used 7,500 pennies to create the wonderful renovation which looks no less than a work of art.

Take a look at the amazing images:

Since being posted, her shared accumulated tons of comments. People were surprised and flooded the comments section with praiseful replies.

“Wow! It looks fabulous. Well done to you my lovely,” wrote a Facebook user. “Looks fantastic, well done. Love the colour btw,” shared another. “That's a real labour of love. It looks amazing,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the renovation done by the woman using pennies?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON