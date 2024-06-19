Woman rescues 2 kittens wrapped in plastic, thrown in garbage: 'You are killing them'

While feeding stray dogs, a woman suddenly heard a distressing cry for help. As she followed the sound, she stumbled upon a heart-wrenching sight. In the middle of garbage, she found two defenceless kittens wrapped in plastic and callously discarded. Without hesitation, the woman swiftly intervened and rescued the helpless kittens. The woman saved these two kittens who were found in garbage,

The clip shows the woman taking out the kittens from the plastic bag and holding them in her arms. She then goes on to say how dangerous it could have been for the kittens to be just thrown away. (Also Read: Viral Video: Florida cop rescues kitten stranded on highway with help from truck driver)

While sharing the video, in the caption of the post, she wrote, "I am trying to create awareness that small kittens can't survive on their own. Dumping them alive means you are killing them. How easily people separate kids from their mothers. I don't know if you all can relate to this pain, but I feel a mother's pain being a female; she might be finding her kittens whom she kept for two months in her stomach and cared for. It's so heart breaking."

This video was posted a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views. The share also has over 12,000 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Thank you, and God bless you for saving these two precious lives."

Another Instagram user called Danny David wrote, "More kind people like this needed in this cruel world."

A third shared, "That is how we found our Sushi. He is the goodest boi ever. Apparently, he was dumped with his sister, who we couldn't find. Our heart still breaks when we think of her."

"The story narration had shaken me up. God, how they have such cruelty to leave such beautiful kids. Whoever does such a thing is the most cruel one. Also, I admire people who recover them. Thanks ton. Million thanks. God blesses you!' commented Instagram user Mohamed.