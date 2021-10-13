Home / Trending / Woman shares corn with one cat while another looks on. Watch funny video
trending

Woman shares corn with one cat while another looks on. Watch funny video

Seeing the cat gobble down the corn makes for a fascinating watch.
Woman shares corn with cat.(Jukin Media)
Woman shares corn with cat.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Copy Link
By Shreya Garg

Humans share a very special bond with their cats. This lovely relationship between the furry creatures and the pet parents are often showcased in various videos shared on social media. Just like this clip that features a woman and her pet cats. The video is not only sweet but has a humorous twist too.

The video opens to show the woman sharing corn with a cat. What is funny to see is how another cat simply keeps looking at the two of them silently. The clip is so sweet that there’s a chance you will be tempted to share a snack with your own pet, that is, if you already haven't.

Take a look at this adorable video:

 

What do you think of this video? Did the clip of the cat eating corn with its human leave you smiling?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat video
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out