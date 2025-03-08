Woman shares her love for Mumbai after encountering struggles during Kolkata visit: ‘Ufff pyaar ho gaya’

A woman’s social media post comparing her experiences in Mumbai and Kolkata has stirred a heated discussion online. Identified as Anu, she took to Reddit to share her admiration for Mumbai after a brief visit to Kolkata. A woman’s post comparing Mumbai and Kolkata grabbed attention on Reddit.(Representational image/Pixabay)

(Also read: Thousands of flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in breathtaking spectacle. Watch)

In her post, Anu detailed the struggles she faced in Kolkata, particularly with rickshaw drivers. She recalled an unsettling experience at the airport, where a rickshaw driver allegedly demanded an exorbitant fare and refused to release her luggage, causing her to nearly miss her flight.

"After spending two days in Kolkata, I appreciate Mumbai even more. The people here make everyday life so smooth that we sometimes forget to appreciate it," she wrote. "Kolkata rickshaw drivers were just too much to handle. I haven't faced such a situation before."

A warm welcome in Mumbai

In contrast, Anu described her return to Mumbai as a comforting experience. She praised the kindness of a cab driver, a stranger who held a door open for her, and a security guard who helped carry her bags to the lift.

"And when I landed in Mumbai, Ufff! Pyaar ho gaya dobara," she expressed. "The Ola Bhaiya was so sweet—he charged my phone and even took a detour as I needed to pick something up, despite being in a hurry. This city makes me feel grateful every single day!"

Check out the post here:

Social media reacts

Her post sparked a mix of reactions. While many Mumbai residents agreed with her sentiments, others defended Kolkata, emphasising that experiences vary from person to person.

One user commented, "You had a bad experience, but generalising an entire city based on one incident isn't fair. Every place has its pros and cons."

Another wrote, "Mumbai is definitely more fast-paced and organised, but Kolkata has its own charm. You just need to explore it the right way!"

(Also read: Mumbai college student takes off convocation gown after receiving degree, strikes SRK signature pose. Video)

A third user added, "I have lived in both cities, and I love both! Kolkata rickshaws can be a hassle, but the people are generally warm and welcoming."

One Kolkata resident countered, "I have never faced such issues with rickshaw drivers here. Sounds like an unfortunate one-off incident."