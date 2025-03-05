Thousands of flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in breathtaking spectacle. Watch

Navi Mumbai’s wetlands have turned into a mesmerizing pink paradise as thousands of Greater and Lesser flamingos migrate to the region, creating breathtaking visuals that have taken the internet by storm. The Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, a vital ecological hotspot, witnesses this annual migration as the birds arrive in search of food and a safe habitat. The video shows a flock of flamingos soaring over shimmering blue waters(X/@SGinIndia)

A viral video capturing the spectacle shows a vast flock of flamingos soaring gracefully over the water, reflecting shades of pink against the serene blue.

Take a look at the video:

Every winter, flamingos travel from Gujarat and other regions to the wetlands of Navi Mumbai, drawn by the abundant algae and mudflats that provide an ideal feeding ground. This year, they made their grand arrival with the New Year, marking the beginning of yet another season where nature and urban life beautifully coexist.

Also read: Chinese EV with a roof-mounted drone has jaws dropping in awe: ‘Bengaluru traffic needs this’

Apart from their ecological significance, the flamingos have also inspired new urban developments. Navi Mumbai’s New Palm Beach, a modern residential project, draws inspiration from the elegance and harmony of these birds. The concept aims to merge contemporary aspirations with the tranquility of nature, offering a lifestyle that blends urban convenience with serene landscapes.

Restoring Mangrove forest

Amazon is set to invest $1.2 million to restore mangrove forests and mudflats, vital feeding grounds for Mumbai’s iconic flamingo population.

Partnering with Hasten Regeneration, a social enterprise focused on ecosystem restoration, the initiative will fund clean-up efforts along Thane Creek’s settlements and support mangrove plantations in Gujarat.

The investment comes through Amazon’s $100 million Right Now Climate Fund, which supports climate resilience, biodiversity, and conservation projects in the communities where the company operates.

Also read: 65-year-old Physics teacher ‘insulted’ at workplace, son’s emotional plea leaves internet in tears : 'He broke down’