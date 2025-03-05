Chinese EV with a roof-mounted drone has jaws dropping in awe: ‘Bengaluru traffic needs this’

Chinese EV maker BYD unveiled their new car, which has a drone system mounted on top. BYD launched the vehicle in collaboration with DJI, reported Chinese media outlet Xinhua. Currently available only in China, this new auto costs about $2,197. However, a video of a car has made its way onto social media, leaving people in awe. It prompted people to share varied responses, with a man joking about how this drone-equipped car is perfect for navigating traffic in Bengaluru. Chinese EV maker BYD’s new car, Lingyuan, has a drone mounted on top. (Screengrab)

The video of BYD’s new car, which is being re-posted by many across different social media platforms, has been giving people real science fiction vibes. In the clip, the driver taps a button on the touch-screen tablet fitted inside the car, and immediately, a door on the top of the car slides open. It reveals a landing platform with a drone on it.

The drone lifts off in the next few seconds as the EV stays in motion. As the video progresses, the drone follows the car across different terrain.

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Bengaluru traffic needs this.” Another added, “Elon Musk, are you listening?” A third joined, “I've always felt that you could totally mount a discreet pneumatic projectile launcher on the underside of your car that takes out the tyres of the next guy and get away with it. People would get a flat and go, ‘Oh no, I hit a nail again,’ and that'd be the end of it.”

A fourth commented, “This will be so useful for me to order a retaliatory drone strike against some guy who cuts me off in traffic.”

“The collaboration between BYD and DJI is far more than just placing a drone in a car," Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD, said at the launch event, reported Xinhua.

According to the outlet, DJI's president, Luo Zhenhua, also remarked on the same lines. “It should be a tool that benefits the world,” he said.

What are your thoughts on this EV with a mounted drone?