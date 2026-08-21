Mould growing on your walls? ENT specialist warns how it may affect your sinuses

During the rainy season, you will notice some walls in your home become damp, with dark patches of mould gradually appearing across their surfaces. These patches may seem like a home renovation problem, but can they also affect your health?



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A specialist shared his insights on the health risks of mould. Dr Avinash Kumar, senior consultant (Centre of ENT, Head & Neck Surgery) at ShardaCare - Healthcity, explained that mould releases microscopic spores into the air, which you may inhale. What could the consequences be, and can these spores trigger a fungal infection in the nose or sinuses? He confirmed that you may be at risk of ‘respiratory health problems.’

How do damp walls and mould affect your nose and sinuses? When you come into close contact with mould, you may inhale its airborne spores through your nose and mouth. However, the specialist clarified that exposure does not necessarily mean you will develop a fungal infection. Mould is more likely to irritate the nasal lining or trigger an allergic reaction.

“Certain individuals may find that these spores irritate the lining of their nose and feel symptoms of blockage, itching, nasal discharge, sneezing, and that their nose feels full,” Dr Kumar said.

Some people may worry that exposure to mould will cause a fungal sinus infection. But the doctor clarified that this is unlikely, as mould is more likely to trigger an allergy or inflammation than an actual infection.

But what happens when mould exposure triggers a recurring allergy? The doctor explained, "Mould-sensitive individuals may become allergic to moulds when their nasal lining becomes inflamed and swollen, and the drainage within the sinuses can become obstructed. This will predispose you to recurrent sinus symptoms.”

This means some symptoms, such as nasal congestion, discharge, facial pressure, and sneezing, recur because mucus does not drain properly. Inflammation caused by a mould allergy can interfere with normal sinus drainage.