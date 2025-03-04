Chinese temple cat blesses visitors with high-fives, charms the internet. Watch

A cat at a Buddhist temple in China has become an unexpected internet sensation after videos of it ‘blessing’ visitors with high-fives went viral. The feline, which resides at Xiyuan Temple in Suzhou, a city in Jiangsu province in eastern China, has captured the hearts of thousands online. A cat in China has become an online sensation for 'blessing' devotees

Wearing a thick, gold-coloured chain around its neck, the cat extends its paw to meet visitors’ hands in a gesture that many are playfully calling a ‘blessing.’ The viral videos have led to long queues at the temple, as devotees and tourists alike flock to catch a glimpse of the cat and receive its ‘good fortune.’

Watch one such video of the now-viral temple cat below:

The official Instagram account of Suzhou Tourism even gave a shout-out to the temple cat, sharing its video with the caption: “Pawsitive Vibes Only! This temple cat in Xi Yuan Temple, Suzhou is blessing visitors with high-fives—and the internet can’t get enough!”

Videos of the cat have gained international attention, charming viewers across the world.

About the Xiyuan Temple

The Xiyuan Temple, also known as the West Garden Temple, traces its history back to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). The temple blends traditional Buddhist architecture with classical Chinese garden aesthetics. It is renowned for its Arhat Hall, housing 500 intricately crafted Arhat statues, and the Free Life Pond, once home to century-old Asian giant softshell turtles.

The Buddhist temple is also home to many friendly cats. These feline residents, often seen lounging amidst the temple's lush gardens and ancient structures, have become an integral part of the temple's charm.

