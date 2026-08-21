Chandigarh, Shops and markets remained shut at some places in Punjab on Friday morning while security was tightened at the Chandigarh-Mohali border points in the wake of a 'Punjab Bandh' call given by the Qaumi Insaf Morcha to press for the release of 'Bandi Singhs' . Tight security at Chandigarh-Mohali border points as Qaumi Insaf Morcha's Punjab Bandh kicks in

The call for the bandh has been given from 7 am to 2 pm.

Heavy police deployment has been made at many places in the state, including Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar, to maintain law and order.

Chandigarh Police personnel, including the Rapid Action Force , have been deputed along the barricades put up at the Mohali-Chandigarh border points.