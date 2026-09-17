Assert autonomy, build capacity

The US Congress on Wednesday passed a sweeping new bill targeting Russia’s economy, marking one of the most significant legislative actions against Russia in recent years. President Donald Trump has suggested that he will approve the bill, and if that comes to pass, the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026 will also penalise buyers of Russian oil, including India and China, with tariffs up to 100%. As if this unilateral imposition of tariffs wasn’t enough, Republican lawmakers and even some Democrats such as Richard Blumenthal have issued offensive statements targeting the two countries for continuing to buy Russian oil. India’s foreign ministry has responded that the country will work to protect its “trade and economic interests” and that it will follow a “diversified” energy sourcing policy depending on “market dynamics”. History is witness to both Democratic and Republican presidents of the US abandoning, even punishing, allies whenever domestic politics needed it. It’s always an “America first” fist, neatly gloved in the claims of rules-based-order. (Shutterstock)

The bill has already prompted opposition parties in India to target the government over its foreign policy but the fact is, no amount of goodwill cultivated by any country is enough to ensure a lasting alliance with the US (as should be amply clear now). History is witness to both Democratic and Republican presidents abandoning, even punishing, allies whenever domestic politics needed it. It’s always an “America first” fist, neatly gloved in the claims of rules-based-order. With the Trump administration, unfortunately, even a tenuous, issue-based alliance is difficult minus the shadow of uncertainty. To be sure, India is not alone at the receiving end of this see-saw diplomacy. From Canada to Ukraine to NATO allies in Europe, the second Trump presidency has managed to keep everyone on the edge.

Last week’s joint declaration at the 18th Brics summit in New Delhi condemned, without naming the US directly, this very aspect of American business around the world. Not only has Trump’s meddling in West Asia disrupted global supply chains and upped energy insecurity, this bill, named after one of the most hawkish American lawmakers in recent times (who passed in July), further funnels uncertainty in trade channels across the world. India’s assertion of its strategic and trade autonomy to protect the interests of 1.4 billion Indians will now have to be backed by an astute mitigation strategy. More importantly, the country will have to stand its ground and build capacity to absorb shocks in other areas such as defence procurement and immigration.