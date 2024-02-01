 Woman shares hilarious blunder involving cake she ordered from Zomato. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Woman shares hilarious blunder involving cake she ordered from Zomato. Watch

Woman shares hilarious blunder involving cake she ordered from Zomato. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 01, 2024 08:12 AM IST

“I'm sorry for what happened to you. But bro, this is funny,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to a video about a cake ordered on Zomato.

A woman took to Instagram to share about her ‘perfect order’ from Zomato. In a video, she explained how she ordered a birthday cake for her brother from the food delivery app with some specific instructions regarding cutlery. However, when she got the cake, she was bewildered to see those instructions written on the cake alongside her message for her sibling.

The image shows a woman who shared a video involving a cake that she ordered from Zomato. (Instagram/@mihikaasrani)
The image shows a woman who shared a video involving a cake that she ordered from Zomato. (Instagram/@mihikaasrani)

“Thanks @zomato for the perfect order! We absolutely loved the extra efforts!” Instagram user and content creator Mihika Asrani wrote while sharing the video on Instagram. She also added a laughing out loud emoticon.

In the video, Asrani explained that she ordered a cake for her brother’s birthday from Zomato and left instructions to add a message on the cake that read ‘Happy Birthday Himansu’. She also unchecked the ‘Don’t Send Cutlery’ option on the app. When she received the cake, however, it came with not just the birthday message but also ‘Don’t send cutlery’ written on it.

Take a look at the Asrani’s reaction to the blunder:

Since being shared four days ago, the share has collected close to 2.6 lakh views. The post has also accumulated more than 7,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Sending Happy belated birthday wishes to Mr Cutlery!” joked an Instagram user. “The same thing happened to me, I Added the instructions to send the anniversary topper but guess what?! They wrote Happy Anniversary topper,” added another.

“I'm sorry for what happened to you. But bro, this is funny,” joined a third. “I ordered tea and unticked the option. They sent a fork and spoon with the tea and not the cups,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.

A few, however, shared that it was not Zomato's fault but a mistake made by the restaurant from where she ordered the cake. Just like this individual who posted, "How is this Zomato's fault? You should talk to the bakery".

What are your thoughts on this video? Have you ever faced a similar situation?

