Woman shares wholesome video of her dad playing fight with her goat. Watch

Among the many videos available on the Internet, some have the capability to make one say 'aww' and that too repeatedly. And this video posted online is a case in point. It shows a man playing fight with a goat. The video is wholesome, and there are possibilities that you will play it on a loop.

The video was originally shared on Instagram by a user Sania Khiljee, who uses the handle @saniakhiljee. The woman describes herself as a blogger, lives in Houston, Texas, and has over 1.3 lakh followers on Instagram. "I just know the goat wins every time," read the caption posted alongside the video by Insta page Animals Doing Things. The video opens with a text insert, "My dad literally comes over to my place just to play fight with my goat. It's so wholesome." And as the text insert suggests, it shows the man tapping on the goat's head to let it playfully attack him. He then defends himself by throwing a combination of moves.

Watch the wholesome video right here:

Since being shared six days ago on Instagram, the video has raked up more than 1.7 million views and a flurry of comments.

"The only problem here is that this video is too short. We want to see more! Who won????" commented an Instagram user. "It whined up that hit with its tail," remarked another. "This is exactly why I wanna get a goat one day for play fighting and silly noises … and to put pjs on it when it's cold lol!" expressed a third. "This is so cute," posted a fourth. "Wait until the goat gets bigger," joked a fifth with a laughing emoticon.

