Woman stuns people with her fiery belly dance moves to Lazy Lamhe. Watch

A woman's mesmerising belly dance to the song Lazy Lamhe by Anusha Mani has left the Internet stunned. Since the video was shared on social media, it has caught the attention of many and gone viral. (Also Read: Woman’s incredible belly dance to Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Mashallah stuns people) Snapshot of the woman dancing to the song Lazy Lamhe.(Instagram/@Anushka Gupta)

The video was shared on Instagram by dancer Anushka Gupta. The clip opens to show her wearing a black skirt and top. As the song Lazy Lamhe plays, she grooves to it gracefully. Gupta managed to match each beat of the song with her dance steps.

Watch the video of Anushka Gupta performing a belly dance to the song Lazy Lamhe here:

This post was shared a week ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than one million times. The share has also received several likes. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to the belly dance.

Here's what people are saying about this belly dance performance:

An individual wrote, "This was amazing. Wow!" "You are on fire," expressed a second. A third shared, "Your moves are wow." A fourth added, "Beautifully executed and smooth movements. Awesome girl." A fifth posted, "This is so lit!" Many others have reacted to the video using heart emojis.

What are your thoughts on this amazing belly dance performance?