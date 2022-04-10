Woman taking photos gets photobombed by a cute baby. Watch what happens next

The videos that show moments of beautiful interactions between people no matter how different they are, are always quite a delight to watch. These are the videos that show that humanity knows no boundaries of age for any other consideration as long as the people are warm and welcoming. Just like in this one Instagram Reels video that has been going all kinds of viral since being posted quite recently on Instagram.

The video opens to show a woman dressed quite beautifully in a white gown that has been embroidered with some large cloth flowers. She is Monica Ahanonu, an illustrator working and living in Los Angeles. And as the video progresses, viewers can see that a little girl comes forward with a miniature perambulator, carrying a cute doll in it. And she stops to look at and touch this woman's dress.

The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “My friend was taking a photo of me and then this happened.” This moment of cute interaction between the sweet little baby and the woman who was dressed quite beautifully has won hearts all over the Internet. And there is a good chance that the video will have the same effect on you as well.

The video has been posted on Instagram just six days and since then, has gone all kinds of viral. It has garnered several comments from people who kept being in awe of this pure moment shared between the two strangers, despite their age difference. It has also received more than 26.4 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Such a beautiful moment.” “Sis you are stunning as usual! And little mama and her amazement… love! Both beauties, well all three of all, including the doll,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “She’ll never forget this moment… and neither will her doll.”

