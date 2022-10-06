Woman tells her name to cute pet dog for the first time, watch how it reacts

Be it children or pets, it is quite easy for them to think of the humans who take care of them as just mom or dad. And that is pretty much what can be seen happening in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral ever since. The video opens to show how a woman attempts to tell her adorable pet dog that she also has a name which isn’t ‘mom.’ The video progresses to show how the dog gets quite confused as to what she is saying, no matter if it is even understanding anything or not.

It has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to the dog This Girl Emma or The Smiley Rottweiler. With over 73,500 followers on this page, there are several adorable videos and photos of this dog that are shared regularly here. “Emma hates secrets,” reads the caption that accompanies this dog video.

Watch it below:

Shared on September 1, this video has received over 3.89 lakh likes on it as of now.

“Both are adorable. Emma hit the canine lottery,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG what a beautiful baby you have. God bless you both,” posted another individual. “Heheheh this is a real conversation,” commented a third.