Woman throws ‘birthday party’ for road, bakes a special cake too. Here’s why

“The world is a strange place,” there is a possibility that after reading the story’s headline this is what you’re thinking. However, once you know the reason behind this special celebration, you may want to applaud the woman for her efforts.

Shared on Facebook by Natalie Naquin Harvey, a post details the reason behind this party. Her share is complete with images of the celebration.

“Happy first birthday to our street construction! It was one year ago this week when they first began to rip up our street. One year later, half the street is impassable — just last week, we had a massive, 6-foot-deep hole! To celebrate, I created a replica of the street scene in cake form: two layers of chocolate sponge with peanut butter frosting,” she wrote. Harvey is a resident of Lakeview in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Take a look at the post which may make you want to applaud her but also may make you giggle.

Since being shared, the post gathered nearly one thousand reactions – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“This is so accurate,” wrote a Facebook user. “Lol,” shared another. “This is a terrific birthday celebration for the street, hope you sent the pics to the mayor’s office! Too funny and a fantastic idea to draw attention to what is going on with street department!” suggested a third.