Woman travelling alone on late-night train praises surprise safety check by female cops: ‘Moments like this…’

A woman travelling alone from Mumbai to Surat shared how two women police officers made her journey feel safer during a late-night train ride. Purvi Jain took to LinkedIn to recount the incident, which has since gone viral, drawing appreciation from across the internet. A late-night train journey felt more secure when female cops ensured the safety of a solo traveller.(LinkedIn/Purvi Jain)

In her detailed post, Jain wrote: “I realised how far our country has come when two women police officers looked out for me on a late‑night train. Yesterday, while I was travelling alone on a late‑night train from Mumbai to Surat, two women police officers entered my compartment at around 11 pm and asked, ‘Seat 38 - Purvi?’ A bit confused, I told them I was Purvi. They stopped, checked whether I was comfortable, and asked if I needed any help. Then they gave me a helpline number to call if I ever feel unsafe.”

A simple act that speaks volumes

She further added that this had never happened to her before, despite being a frequent traveller. “Later, I learned they were checking on me because I was travelling alone. The elderly couple sitting next to me were just as surprised. They said their granddaughter often travels alone, and gestures like this make them feel reassured.”

Reflecting on the experience, she noted, “That small moment made me reflect on how much India’s railways — and the country overall — have improved. From Vande Bharat trains to seamless online ticket bookings (even Tatkal, thanks to a faster verification process), travel keeps getting smoother.”

Acknowledging there is still a long way to go, she wrote, “We’re not perfect, and we’re certainly not yet on par with developed nations. But moments like this — women officers ensuring solo female passengers feel secure, smooth digital ticketing, and many other small changes — show real progress is happening, even if it’s one step at a time.”

Take a look here at the post:

Comments praise the initiative

The post received widespread praise from fellow users. One person commented, “Yes! Happened with my mum once she was travelling alone. They even accompanied her when she changed trains.” Another added, “Thanks for sharing this story. Glad to hear about this progress.”

A third user wrote, “Well said Purvi,” while another noted, “From the post and comments below it is clear that this is not a one-off incident. Certainly a very praiseworthy initiative from Indian Railways and RPF.” Other responses included, “That’s super amazing!” and “This positiveness should be admired.”