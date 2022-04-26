Woman travels with her pet dogs in auto after lot of struggle. Watch viral video

India isn’t a very pet friendly country as most of the restaurants and hotels don’t allow pets inside their premises. It is also really hard to find public transport that would allow dogs and so it becomes difficult for pet parents to travel with their pooches. This problem was highlighted in a video posted on Instagram that shows a woman who wanted to travel in an auto with her pet dogs.

The video was posted six days ago by the Instagram account oscarnkarma and it has got over 1.1 million views so far. It shows the dogs sitting on the road as it says autos kept cancelling them as the woman wanted to travel with her dogs. Finally, after 30 minutes they got an auto. The woman wanted to take her dogs on an outing and she carried her own bedsheets for the dogs to travel in an auto. “Hopefully commuting in India becomes paw friendly,” says the text on the video at the end.

Watch the video below:

“It happens in Ola and Uber cabs in Delhi too... They don’t allow pets in cabs... They should add pet friendly filters,” an Instagram user commented on the video. “This is definitely a need for paw parents!” said another.

In another video posted one day ago, the woman is seen riding in an auto with her German Shepherd dog. However, the auto driver didn’t allow the dog to sit on the seat so it had to adjust itself on the top.

“Leave heart emoji if you believe India should have pet friendly rides and travel,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The Instagram account belongs to the dogs named Oscar and Karma and they live in Bengaluru. The account has over 51,000 followers.

Do you think India should have pet friendly public transport?