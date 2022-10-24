Woman tries to get off moving train, falls in platform gap. Watch how RPF officers save her life

Do you follow the Twitter handle of the Railway Protection Force (RPF)? Then you may be aware of how they often use the micro-blogging platform to share various advisories, especially about the risks of boarding or de-boarding a moving train. They also share videos that show how people put their lives in danger while trying to do so. Just like this clip that captures a few RPF officers saving the life of a woman trying to deboard a moving train.

“Sensing the impending danger, Alert on duty #RPF staff saved a lady passenger from coming under the wheels of a moving train at Muzaffarpur railway station. It is advisable not to board/alight a moving train,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

It is advisable not to board/alight a moving train#MissionJeewanRaksha @RailMinIndia @rpfecr pic.twitter.com/g7EzXcM1Fv — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) October 23, 2022

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 6,100 views. The share has also accumulated more than 860 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“There are plenty of videos showing RPF saving passengers. It's really commendable that RPF is providing attention while trains are coming or leaving the platform. Their remarkable job should be honoured,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good work,” posted another. “Unbelievable effort,” shared a third.

