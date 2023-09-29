News / Trending / Woman tries ‘world’s sourest candy’ in viral video. Watch her reaction

Woman tries ‘world’s sourest candy’ in viral video. Watch her reaction

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 29, 2023 08:31 PM IST

The video shows the woman having a strong physical reaction after having the ‘black death’ candy, making her scream in discomfort.

A woman thought trying the ‘world’s sourest candy’ called ‘black death,’ and filming her reaction would be interesting. She, however, didn’t expect what would happen next. The candy caused a strong physical reaction, making her scream in discomfort. A video documenting her experience has quickly gone viral on Instagram, amassing millions of views and a flurry of comments.

Woman's reaction after trying the 'black death' candy. (Instagram/@underratedhijabi)
Woman's reaction after trying the 'black death' candy. (Instagram/@underratedhijabi)

Read| Japan PM tries fish from Fukushima's radioactive wastewater to display its safety

“Black death,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by a user who goes by Underrated Hijabi. The video opens to show the woman introducing ‘black death’ to the viewers. She then reads the warning on the packet that says it is not suitable for children below the age of 8 years. As the video progresses, she tries one of the candy balls. What happens next is nothing short of scary.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The woman experienced an alarming reaction that included unusual movements and screams. She describes feeling like ‘there’s a metal rod’ at the back of her throat.

She doesn’t stop here and tries another candy ball from the packet, only to have a similar experience. This time, she spits out the ball in her hand.

Watch this woman trying the candy here:

The video was shared four days ago on Instagram. Over 2.3 million people have since viewed it, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even dropped comments on the video.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Imagine passing by and seeing this,” posted an individual.

Another added, “If I was watching this girl, I would call an ambulance and the closest exorcist.”

“Guys she’s not overreacting, it is actually that bad,” expressed a third.

A fourth remarked, “This is hands down one of the funniest videos I have ever watched. Thank you for making my day.”

“This is the best video I’ve seen all year,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “You should’ve read the name carefully.”

“Why would you eat another one? I’m crying,” wrote a seventh.

Also Read| Japan Ambassador to India relishes aloo tikki in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out