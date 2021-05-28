Woman tweets she’s a published author at 83, tweeple post sweetest reactions

A three-sentence tweet by a woman has gone viral and is collecting some wonderful reactions on Twitter. In the post, the woman mentions that she’s a published author at the age 83. Her heartwarming tweet celebrating her achievement has been collecting some incredible replies from tweeple who have joined in the celebrations with her.

“I am now a published author at 83. Not too long ago, I couldn’t even send an email. Very proud of myself!” tweeted Mary V. Macauley. Her tweet, posted on May 25, has collected over two lakh likes and more than 13,000 retweets - and still very much counting. The share has reminded many that it's never too late to follow your dreams.

In another tweet, Macauley also shared a link to her book:

The tweet has really struck a chord with people who just couldn’t help but join in and celebrate Macauley’s success. The post is flooded with comments.

“Well done and greetings from a 75 year old. Us gray hairs have a lot to tell the younger ones. It's called experience,” wrote a Twitter user. “I became a published author at 56. You give me a great deal of hope for the future!” posted another. “Huge congratulations! I'm 74 & just polishing my first manuscript for submission. It's NEVER too late. You rock, Mary!” commented a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Beautiful!

I'm 74 now & will likely be 75 when I begin querying for an agent for my first novel, so I take a personal interest in your success! pic.twitter.com/81QO80wOke — Linnie Pleiades Peterson 💫 (@LinniePeterson3) May 26, 2021

Bought it, and I will wait for one more from you. All the love again. 💕 pic.twitter.com/2ljIOXltAM — Kalpesh Vedak (@AuthorVedak) May 26, 2021

You should absolutely be proud of yourself. Get out there and celebrate, we're all cheering along beside you. 🥳🥳 — Amy Allworden (@AmyAllworden) May 26, 2021

Look at this @iamemekanobis



Something to inspire you and all the authors in the community.



This is amazing. 👌🏾 — Silas OZOYA™ ¦¦ SUBA Capital✪ (@OzoyaSilas) May 26, 2021

We are proud of you too, Mary. You're a testimony to the fact that it's never too late to pursue whatever dream you have.

Good luck to you in your future endeavours! — Big Favour 🌟 (@iOhJay) May 26, 2021





What do you think about this tweet?

