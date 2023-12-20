Woman tweets shocking video of ticketless travellers in 1st AC coach, Indian Railways replies

Days after a video of passengers ‘hijacking’ the AC coach of Kumbh Express went viral, another such video is making the rounds on social media. The video, shared on X, shows passengers who don’t have valid tickets occupying the corridors of the first-tier AC coach of Sikkim Mahananda Express. While many raised concerns over the overcrowded AC coach, others shared similar experiences. The picture shows crowded first-tier AC coach of Sikkim Mahananda Express. (X/@SwatiRaj9294)

“This is the current situation of AC 1st tier in Mahananda 15483. I request management to check this immediately as we are not feeling safe when we are paying extra for it,” wrote X user Swati Raj while sharing a video on the platform. The video is of the first-tier AC coach of Mahananda train, which runs from Alipurduar Junction to Old Delhi. In it, one can see passengers who don’t have valid tickets to travel in that coach cramming the corridors.

RailwaySeva, the official X handle for support to train passengers, responded to the tweet and asked the user to share the details of her journey. They wrote, “We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us, preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal.”

The video was shared on December 18. It has since accumulated over 6.2 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

“Why do I feel that suddenly the number of ticketless passengers entering AC coaches has increased? Does it seem like a pattern?” posted an individual.

Another added, “This is absolutely pathetic. 1st AC tickets are close to airfare, and this is the service we get.”

“1st AC? Omg. What are RPF and TTE doing?” commented a third.

A fourth shared, “If this is the situation in 1st AC, then what about 2 tier and 3 tier? So, should we buy a ticket or what?”

“I travelled yesterday, December 19, from Thivim to Kalyan junction. My reservation was in a sleeper coach but the entire coach was flooded with unreserved and ticketless travellers and some more added from Khed station,” expressed a fifth.