Woman upcycles Parle-G packet into sling bag, netizens find it ‘cool’

Taking inspiration from luxury brand Balenciaga’s Lay’s bag, a woman came up with her own sling bag. She made the bag using an empty packet of Parle-G and shared a video of the process. Expectedly, the innovative creation received a lot of attention, with many people commenting on how cool it looked. Content creator Shweta Mahadik sporting the sling bag she made from scratch. (Instagram/@shwetmahadik)

“I love quirky stuff!” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram. The video begins with a text overlay that reads, “Eat the biscuit and create quirky fashion.” As the video goes on, the woman can be seen cutting the empty packet of Parle-G. She then attaches the cut-outs between two transparent plastic sheets and secures them with a black thread. She even adds a red-coloured cloth to the bag’s border and attaches a chain to create a sling bag. A text insert on the video reads, “If Balenciaga can, so can we!”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on December 9 on Instagram, the video has garnered more than 2.1 million views so far. Many even shared their thoughts on the DIY sling bag.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“I have made a kind of small pouch for mah kiddo out of chocos packet,” posted an individual.

Another added, “You are a magician. Keep creating and surprising us. Wonderful. Talented you.”

“Love it! Such a cool idea of recycling,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “No words for your creativity.”

“How cool is that!” expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “It’s an out of box DIY idea.”

What do you think about this DIY bag?