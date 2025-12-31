Woman who once vowed never to leave India now urging others to move abroad: 'Basics are breaking'

An Indian woman has sparked a discussion online after she said that although she once promised she would “never move out of India”, she now believes people should seriously consider going abroad because “the basics are breaking” in the country. Setia said that if people have the opportunity to move abroad, they should at least consider it.(Unsplash/Representative image)

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Pooja Setia wrote that when her husband proposed nearly 12 years ago, she agreed on one condition - that they would not leave India. While he dreamt of settling in the US or Canada, she said that she wanted to remain close to her parents and did not think about money or lifestyle at the time.

“Money wasn’t even on my radar back then. I was still in college - naive, idealistic, unaware of how expensive it actually is to live well,” Setia wrote on LinkedIn.

Recalling her early years in Abohar, a Punjab town that has previously figured among India’s least clean cities in national surveys, she said that she believed staying in India was the best choice. However, after marriage and motherhood, her perspective changed.

Today, she believes that if people have the opportunity to move abroad, they should at least consider it. “If you have the option to leave this country, please consider it. Not because other countries are perfect. But because here, the basics are breaking,” she wrote.

Setia further highlighted concerns about polluted air, unsafe drinking water, overcrowded and noisy cities, and inconsistent civic sense and hygiene. She also said that families end up paying high taxes and then additionally spending on private healthcare and education, air purifiers, RO filters, generators and gated communities “just to approximate a decent quality of life”.

“The government chases vote banks. Systems don’t feel designed for citizens. And accountability is rare. Yes, every country has flaws. And yes, there’s nothing quite like belonging to your own land. But clean air and drinkable water should never feel like luxuries, ” she wrote.

Citing frequent allergies and health concerns within her family due to pollution and dust, she said this was not the life she wanted for her children. “Sometimes, choosing your children’s well-being means questioning the future you were once certain about — even when doing so breaks your heart,” she concluded.

(Also Read: Founder advises people in 20s not to move to Bengaluru, Delhi: ‘Live with family’)

Social media reactions

The post has drawn mixed reactions on LinkedIn, with some users agreeing with her observations, while others argued that change must come from within the country rather than migration.

“This resonates deeply. Loving your country doesn’t mean ignoring its realities. Clean air, safe water and basic civic infrastructure should be non-negotiables not privileges. Wanting a healthier environment for one’s children isn’t a lack of patriotism: it’s responsibility. Thank you for articulating what many feel but hesitate to say,” one user wrote.

“It's sad and the reality of this time, Pooja. Things which seemed like defaults are slowly converting to privileges. Clean water then clean air. Enough water is next and then enough space will follow,” commented another.

However, one user said, “And who are responsible for dirty water and air, I hope it is us. So wouldn't it be better if we clean and make sure to pass a more worthy environment to our next gen. Running away has never solved any problem because the world becomes smaller for people who chose to leave, rather than face and change. Choice is yours because life is yours.”

“I agree and still would want to live here and do my part. I would like to stay optimistic for my country. Be part of the change, no matter how painful it could be,” wrote another.