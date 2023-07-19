Home / Trending / Woman’s effortless dance while longboarding wows people

Woman’s effortless dance while longboarding wows people

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jul 19, 2023 10:57 AM IST

A video of a woman dancing on a longboard has gone viral on Reddit, with many users praising her graceful performance.

The Internet is filled with incredible videos of people showing their artistic skills. Among them some of the videos make your jaw drop. Just like this clip shared on Reddit that shows a woman’s effortless dance while on longboard. It is one such video that you will be tempted to watch over and over again.

Woman dances while longboarding.(Reddit)
Woman dances while longboarding.(Reddit)

“Simply ‘Riding It’ would be an understatement,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip was originally posted back in June and shows the graceful performance of longboarder Valeriya Gogunskaya. “That feeling when you can just cruise down without pushing,” she also wrote while sharing the video last month.

Also Read: Man’s energetic dance to Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Yaara in rain wows people

The video opens to show Gogunskaya perched on a longboard. She is seen standing on a straight road with picturesque surroundings. The clip then goes on to show her dancing while riding her longboard.

Take a look at the video of Gogunskaya dancing while on longboard:

simply “Riding It” would be an understatement
by u/ViktorSwimwell in nextfuckinglevel

“Wow,” is that what you are going to say or something similar? Many Reddit users took to the comments section of the video to share similar reactions. They were totally blown over by the incredible performance.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the video of the woman while riding a longboard:

“Damn that footwork is hypnotising,” praised a Reddit user. “This whole thing looks so beautiful, I could watch for minutes,” joined another. “I couldn't do anything that graceful on solid ground, let alone on a skateboard,” added a third. “I tripped on the way to my fridge just now,,” joked a fourth. “She's dancing on a longboard. I've never seen anything like it. Granted, I'm not a member of the longboard community, but I'm impressed,” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted some one day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 33,000 upvotes. What are your thoughts on the video of a woman dancing while on skateboard? Did the video leave you mesmerised?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out