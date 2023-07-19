Woman’s effortless dance while longboarding wows people

The Internet is filled with incredible videos of people showing their artistic skills. Among them some of the videos make your jaw drop. Just like this clip shared on Reddit that shows a woman’s effortless dance while on longboard. It is one such video that you will be tempted to watch over and over again. Woman dances while longboarding.(Reddit)

“Simply ‘Riding It’ would be an understatement,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip was originally posted back in June and shows the graceful performance of longboarder Valeriya Gogunskaya. “That feeling when you can just cruise down without pushing,” she also wrote while sharing the video last month.

The video opens to show Gogunskaya perched on a longboard. She is seen standing on a straight road with picturesque surroundings. The clip then goes on to show her dancing while riding her longboard.

Take a look at the video of Gogunskaya dancing while on longboard:

“Wow,” is that what you are going to say or something similar? Many Reddit users took to the comments section of the video to share similar reactions. They were totally blown over by the incredible performance.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the video of the woman while riding a longboard:

“Damn that footwork is hypnotising,” praised a Reddit user. “This whole thing looks so beautiful, I could watch for minutes,” joined another. “I couldn't do anything that graceful on solid ground, let alone on a skateboard,” added a third. “I tripped on the way to my fridge just now,,” joked a fourth. “She's dancing on a longboard. I've never seen anything like it. Granted, I'm not a member of the longboard community, but I'm impressed,” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted some one day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 33,000 upvotes. What are your thoughts on the video of a woman dancing while on skateboard? Did the video leave you mesmerised?