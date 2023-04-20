Woman’s excited tweet about sister meeting Apple CEO Tim Cook wins hearts

Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently in India to open flagship Apple stores in different parts of the nation. He is also actively taking to Twitter to share different posts related to his visit. One such post was about meeting students from The Indian School of Design & Innovation in Mumbai. And a reply to his post has created a chatter. The sister of one of the students that Cook met with re-shared the CEO’s post to express how proud she is of her sibling. Her tweet has won people's hearts and may leave you smiling too. The image that the woman re-shared was originally posted by Apple CEO Tim Cook.(Twitter/@tim_cook)

“The Indian School of Design & Innovation is helping the next generation of creatives unlock their full potential. Thanks for sharing how you create those amazing designs using iPad!” Tim Cook wrote as he shared a picture of himself with the students. “Tim stands with three students at the Indian School of Design & Innovation. Everyone looks at an iPad as one student speaks while pointing to the screen. In the background, several students work at their desks, surrounded by mannequins displaying a variety of fashion designs,” reads the image description posted along with the picture.

While re-sharing the post, the Twitter user wrote, “THE GIRL IN THE PINK BLAZER IS MY SISTER AAAHHH.”

Take a look at the posts:

The post was shared on April 19. Since being tweeted, the share has received more than 96,000 views. Additionally, the share has accumulated close to 1,600 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“A big congratulations to her,” shared a Twitter user. “Omg that’s so cool, so proud!!” commented another. “Proud moment for her and your family,” posted a third. “That's so cool,” expressed a fourth. “Omg please say congratulations to her from my side! Such a star. This is the coolest thing ever,” wrote a fifth.