Woman’s first Rajdhani journey turns awkward as co-passengers dance near her seat: ‘Zero civic sense’

The text overlaid on the clip read: “My first experience on the Rajdhani went wrong when some aunties started dancing as if the public train was their personal property”.

Moments later, the women move closer to her seat and continue dancing in the aisle. Deb, who appeared visibly unimpressed by the situation, can be heard saying, “zero civic sense”.

A woman’s first experience on a Rajdhani train did not go as expected after a group of women began dancing inside the coach, turning the journey into an uncomfortable moment for her. The clip, shared by Instagram user Sudipta Deb, shows her sitting inside the train while a few women can be seen dancing behind her seats.

Internet reacts to public behaviour inside trains Shared two days ago, the clip has drawn several reactions from social media users, with many agreeing that public spaces require basic civic responsibility. Several users said that while celebration and enjoyment are personal choices, they should not come at the cost of other passengers’ comfort.

One user wrote, “People really need to understand that trains are shared spaces, not private halls.” Another said, “This is exactly why civic sense should be taught from school.” A third user commented, “Imagine paying for a peaceful journey and then dealing with this.”

Another user said, “There is nothing wrong with enjoying, but disturbing others is not acceptable.” One comment read, “Rajdhani is supposed to be a premium train. This kind of behaviour is embarrassing.” Another wrote, “Public places need discipline. Everyone cannot be forced to tolerate someone else’s entertainment.”

(Also read: Founder calls out lack of civic sense after co-passenger litters on IndiGo flight: ‘The bar drops a little lower’)

Some users, however, felt that the incident may not have been serious enough to be criticised online. One user wrote, “They were just enjoying themselves, but yes, they should have been mindful of others.” Another said, “Fun is fine, but consent and space matter in public transport.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)