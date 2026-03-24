Chennai man flags ‘zero civic sense’ on premium MTC bus: ‘We don’t deserve nice things’

A Chennai man has drawn attention on social media after sharing his experience aboard a newly introduced premium bus service in the city. Taking to X, the man identified as Jojjabijjan Sreenivas described how fellow passengers misused the upgraded facilities, sparking a wider conversation around civic sense. A Chennai man criticised passengers’ behaviour on premium MTC bus. (X/@i_sreenivas)

In his post, he wrote, "Took an MTC premium bus today in Chennai. Brand new premium bus with seat belts, WiFi, mobile charging sockets and cushioned seats. A 50-year-old man had his slippers off, feet on the opposite cushioned seat. A few minutes later, college kids got in and did the same thing. Different generations, same zero civic sense. We really don’t deserve nice things. If you want the premium MTC experience, take a ride on the bus as soon as possible before our people rip it apart."

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The post quickly gained traction online, with many users echoing similar concerns about public behaviour in shared spaces.

MTC Chennai responds The official X account of MTC Chennai responded to the viral post, acknowledging the issue and assuring corrective steps. The account wrote, "We sincerely regret the inconvenience and disappointment caused. MTC's Premium services are introduced to provide a comfortable and quality travel experience for all commuters. Maintaining cleanliness and proper usage of facilities is a shared responsibility, and such behaviour is not acceptable. This has been brought to the notice of the concerned officials and onboard staff to ensure stricter monitoring and awareness among passengers. We will also be reinforcing guidelines to preserve the quality of these buses. We request the cooperation of all commuters to help us maintain these services for everyone’s benefit."

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