Chennai man flags ‘zero civic sense’ on premium MTC bus: ‘We don’t deserve nice things’
Chennai man shared viral post on poor civic sense after seeing passengers misuse new MTC premium bus.
A Chennai man has drawn attention on social media after sharing his experience aboard a newly introduced premium bus service in the city. Taking to X, the man identified as Jojjabijjan Sreenivas described how fellow passengers misused the upgraded facilities, sparking a wider conversation around civic sense.
In his post, he wrote, "Took an MTC premium bus today in Chennai. Brand new premium bus with seat belts, WiFi, mobile charging sockets and cushioned seats. A 50-year-old man had his slippers off, feet on the opposite cushioned seat. A few minutes later, college kids got in and did the same thing. Different generations, same zero civic sense. We really don’t deserve nice things. If you want the premium MTC experience, take a ride on the bus as soon as possible before our people rip it apart."
(Also read: ‘Why do so many Indians behave so badly when travelling abroad?’: Traveller slams behavior of fellow tourists in Vietnam)
The post quickly gained traction online, with many users echoing similar concerns about public behaviour in shared spaces.
MTC Chennai responds
The official X account of MTC Chennai responded to the viral post, acknowledging the issue and assuring corrective steps. The account wrote, "We sincerely regret the inconvenience and disappointment caused. MTC's Premium services are introduced to provide a comfortable and quality travel experience for all commuters. Maintaining cleanliness and proper usage of facilities is a shared responsibility, and such behaviour is not acceptable. This has been brought to the notice of the concerned officials and onboard staff to ensure stricter monitoring and awareness among passengers. We will also be reinforcing guidelines to preserve the quality of these buses. We request the cooperation of all commuters to help us maintain these services for everyone’s benefit."
Take a look here at the post:
Internet reacts with mixed views
The post has garnered more than 219k views and prompted a range of reactions online, with users debating issues of civic responsibility and public etiquette.
One user wrote, "This is exactly why good infrastructure doesn’t last long in our cities." Another said, "It is not about age, it is about basic manners which many people lack." A third commented, "Authorities should impose fines for such behaviour, only then people will learn."
Some users, however, called for better awareness rather than criticism. "Instead of blaming, there should be awareness campaigns on how to use public facilities," one wrote. Another added, "We need civic education from a young age, this mindset will not change overnight."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More