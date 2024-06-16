Woman's recreation of Queen Charlotte's swan wig from Bridgerton has stunned the internet. Watch

Bridgerton has been making waves across the world. However, the one thing that stood out and captured everyone's attention was Queen Charlotte's extravagant wig, which had moving swans inside it. The wig instantly became a hit among people when it was featured in an episode. Now, an artist has recreated that wig, however, with a twist. She used her own hair to make it. Ryan Terhune making Queen Charlotte's swan wig from Bridgerton.

The video opens to show artist Ryan Terhune first making a structure where she can pin her hair. After fixing the structure on her head, she starts styling her hair strands one by one. Once everything is set, she begins making swans with paper and attaches it to a machine so that it moves. At the end, puts that machine in the middle of her hair and completes the look. (Also Read: Bridgerton 3 ‘rule-breaking’ mirror scene: Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan open up about the characters' feelings)

While sharing the video, Terhune, in the caption of the post, wrote, "The moment I saw Queen Charlotte's Swan wig in episode four, I knew I HAD to try recreating it. It took a lot of prep and planning, and I was incredibly nervous about it, but I think it turned out okay."

Take a look at the post:

This post was shared a day ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained close to seven million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many people were impressed with her skills and efforts to recreate the complex wig.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "That's impressive and the result is stunning."

Another person added, "Its actually crazy but somehow look really stunning and elegant at the same time."

"Girl, I am a stylist, and this was amazing. I hope you had help taking it down," said a third.

Another Instagram user added, "I can see the happiness of accomplishing the style in your smile! You did an amazing job."