Woman’s rendition of hit song Manike Mage Hithe wins hearts. Watch

If you are a regular user of the Internet, chances are you have seen at least one post related to the song Manike Mage Hithe. The popular song has taken the online world by storm. The piece has also inspired many to share beautiful renditions. There is now a latest inclusion to that list.

Dr Ritika Sharma, an Instagram user, shared the video a few days ago. Since being posted, it has won people’s hearts. “Ok I’m nervous as hella so I’ll just take a nap and come back to the response on this cover of the beautiful song that’s been here n there n everywhere. I didn’t understand a word. I tried. Now am stressed,” she wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show her singing the song in a melodious voice using a guitar. A text also explains that it is a Hindi version of the popular song. There is a chance that her rendition will leave you mesmerized.

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 2.6 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post appreciative comments.

“This is so good,” wrote an Instagram user. “Nice voice,” expressed another. “This is lit,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

