Woman’s video about best friends at work will hit you right in the feels

Beyond shared coffee breaks and lunches, office friendships based on mutual understanding and trust make the challenges of the job more manageable. Content creator Vagmita Singh took to Instagram to highlight how that bond between two BFFs at the office is also the ‘most essential’ friendship in life. Her witty yet apt explanation will make you nod your head in agreement. The image shows a woman who talks about the importance of having work best friends. (Instagram/@thatindianchick_)

“Send this video to your work BFF and thank them for their selfless service,” Singh wrote as she shared the video. The clip opens with her explaining how people often forget to celebrate their work friendships. Singh then mentions instances of how they are often the ones that see you not just at your best but at your worst too.

Take a look at this video about office friendship:

The video was shared five days ago and has since gone viral. Till now, it has collected more than 3.2 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has accumulated several comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“If you haven't thought of leaving the company and doing a startup with your work best friend, then is she even your work best friend,” wrote an Instagram user. “What is the word for that weird sense of reassurance that at some level, most of us are living the exact same lives? That word - I feel that word!” added another. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!