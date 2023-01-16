Home / Trending / Women dance to Qala’s Ghodey Pe Sawaar against the backdrop of beautiful mountains in Ladakh. Watch

Women dance to Qala’s Ghodey Pe Sawaar against the backdrop of beautiful mountains in Ladakh. Watch

trending
Published on Jan 16, 2023 08:28 PM IST

The video of two women dancing to Qala's Ghodey Pe Sawaar in Ladakh was posted on Twitter.

Women dancing to Ghodey Pe Sawaar in Ladakh.(Twitter/@nontsay)
Women dancing to Ghodey Pe Sawaar in Ladakh.(Twitter/@nontsay)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of two women gracefully dancing to the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar has won people’s hearts. Shared on Twitter, the video shows the duo dancing against the backdrop of beautiful snow-capped mountains. Chances are, their amazing performance clubbed with the mesmerising location will make you watch the video over and over again.

Twitter user Jigmat Ladakhi posted the video on Twitter. “Ghodey Pe Sawaar cover dance by Puntsok Wangmo & Padma Lamo. All the way from Ladakh,” he tweeted. The video opens to show the women standing on a road amid mountains wearing traditional attire. Within moments, they start dancing to the song and show skillful moves.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 10,000 views. The tweet has further received more than 740 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s what Twitter user posted while reacting to the video:

“Just beautiful,” shared a Twitter user. “Amazing,” posted another. “Beautiful,” commented a third. “Wow,” expressed a fourth. “This is so beautifully choreographed and well performed. Kudos to Puntsok and Padma,” wrote a fifth. Many showed their reactions through heart or clapping emotions.

The song Ghodey Pe Sawaar from the Netflix film Qala is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya with music from Amit Trivedi. Sung beautifully by Sireesha Bhagavatula, the song has become a fan favourite since its release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video twitter
viral video twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out