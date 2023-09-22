Women’s Reservation Bill: Amul celebrates historic move with interesting creative

Amul has always shared their opinions on varied contemporary incidents, issues or happenings using creatives that feature their cute-looking mascot. Using their signature style, the dairy brand took to Instagram to share a post on the Women’s Reservation Bill. In a historic move, the Rajya Sabha on September 21 unanimously passed the Women's Reservation Bill. It provides 33% reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies. Amul posted this creative on Instagram on Woman's Reservation Bill. (Instagram/@amul_india)

“Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Parliament!” Amul wrote while sharing their creative on Instagram. The brand's creative features their iconic mascot dubbed the Amul girl.

The image shows the famous blue-haired girl in a polka-dotted dress holding half-eaten bread in one hand and a butter knife in the other. The image also features a woman holding a piece of bread. In the background, “33%” is written on top of a picture of the parliament. The line, “Always deserved to be reserved,” is also written on top of the image.

Take a look at the post shared by Amul:

The post was shared a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, it has collected nearly 600 likes. One individual wrote "lovely" while reacting to the post. Another person showed their reaction through a heart emoticon.

PM Narendra Modi's response to the bill:

Women’s Reservation Bill was passed after 11 hours of debate among the members of the parliament. It also became the first bill that was passed in the new Parliament building.

“A defining moment in our nation's democratic journey! Congratulations to 140 crore Indians. I thank all the Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Such unanimous support is indeed gladdening,” PM Narendra Modi tweeted after the bill was passed.

“With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament, we usher in an era of stronger representation and empowerment for the women of India. This is not merely a legislation; it is a tribute to the countless women who have made our nation. India has been enriched by their resilience and contributions. As we celebrate today, we are reminded of the strength, courage, and indomitable spirit of all the women of our nation. This historic step is a commitment to ensuring their voices are heard even more effectively,” he added.

