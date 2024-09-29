Worker posts shocking 2 am text from boss, and the internet can't believe it

A woman who was thinking to enjoy her day off from work, received a 'threatening' message from her boss. The boss demanded that she comes in for work otherwise she would have to leave the job. Since she posted about the text exchange, it has gone viral on social media. The worker received this message from her boss.

The text exchange shows the boss telling the woman that they will be short-staffed as another employee has left. They added, "If you plan to keep your job, you will come in to cover on your day off."

To this, the woman replied by saying, "Why are you sending me this at literally 2 am?" (Also Read: New joinee fired for refusing to get morning coffee and eggs for boss, rehired after public outcry)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on September 28. Since being posted, it has gained more than 20,000 upvotes. The share also has numerous comments. (Also Read: 'Got my boss to admit to wage theft': Redditor's plight is viral on social media)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Shouldn't have responded, and not shown up. You're on your own time, they can pound sand till you're back on the clock."

Another commented, "I worked with a guy that would never answer his phone or text except on the clock. Boss gave up trying to call him after 6 months because he never picked up."

"I keep my read receipts off for exactly this reason. I'd show up for my next scheduled shift like nothing happened. If confronted, I'd pull out my phone and say something like, 'Oh, it was my day off; I unplugged,'" shared someone else.

A fourth posted, "I think the worker culture in the great USA is broken. The amount of stuff your managers do is insane. Employees should get more protection, this is just modern slavering. I do not see any of this in Europe ever. My manager respects my day off, my holidays and my schedule. If he really needs me, he will ask first if he can disturb me, and if it is oke to call me."